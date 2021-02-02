HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Tops $1.89 on Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00005173 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $31,031.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065730 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00245456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00061991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

