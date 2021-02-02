HOQU (HQX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.56 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $512,479.56 and $1.56 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00066800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.07 or 0.00836479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.34 or 0.04702926 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00035531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00019971 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

