Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. 326,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,542. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,668 shares of company stock valued at $562,028. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

