Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.
Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. 326,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,542. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,668 shares of company stock valued at $562,028. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
