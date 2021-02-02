Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,447,000 after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,600,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 965,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,597,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,513 shares of company stock worth $29,536,390. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

