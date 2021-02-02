Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 442.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,580 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.43% of Houlihan Lokey worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after buying an additional 406,882 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,135,000 after buying an additional 90,487 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,957,000 after buying an additional 927,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock worth $990,381 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

