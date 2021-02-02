Howdoo Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Howdoo token can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.49 or 0.00819986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.80 or 0.04825424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars.

