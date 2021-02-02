HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,017 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.