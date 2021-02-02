Hub Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,024 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,500% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $61.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hub Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.