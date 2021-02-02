Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading 11.8% Higher

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $1.61. 8,318,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 1,605,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Technologies stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Hudson Technologies worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

