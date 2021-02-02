Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $73,473.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00834186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.51 or 0.04751736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00035528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

