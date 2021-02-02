Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.48

Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.48 and traded as low as $30.65. Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 451,022 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07.

About Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

