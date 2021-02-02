Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after buying an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after buying an additional 265,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,707,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.90. The stock had a trading volume of 82,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,927. The company has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

