Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. 261,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 113.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

