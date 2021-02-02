Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.67 on Tuesday, hitting $474.41. 50,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

