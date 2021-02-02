Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,422 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,013. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.23. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

