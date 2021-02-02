Huobi BTC Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $35,970.49 or 1.00084133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $173.02 million and $271,463.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00143056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00249613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00062754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00036840 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

