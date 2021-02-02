Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0228

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Hush has a total market cap of $238,019.78 and approximately $14,853.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00258023 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00097065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00030360 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 150.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

