HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $0.75

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $33.86 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,115.28 or 1.00487000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024530 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.40 or 0.00966617 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.27 or 0.00309597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00189046 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001894 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00032947 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,021,305 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.