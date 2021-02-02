HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $7,942.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

