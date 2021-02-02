Hyve One Day Volume Reaches $563,621.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Hyve token can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $954,459.03 and approximately $563,621.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

Hyve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

