i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) (LON:INX) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) (LON:INX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.25. i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 619,618 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04.

About i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides i-nexus Strategy Execution Software, an enterprise-ready software that helps organizations to prioritize, align, and manage the initiatives needed to meet strategic goals.

