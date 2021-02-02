IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of IAA opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

