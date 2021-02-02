IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research firms have commented on IBIBF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

IBIBF stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

