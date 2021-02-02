ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 2,911,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. ICA Gruppen AB has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70.

Get ICA Gruppen AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on ICA Gruppen AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.