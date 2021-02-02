ichi.farm Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00011317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $49,737.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00066897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00257526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00037581 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

