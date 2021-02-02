Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.64-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.79 million.

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. 11,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $935.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

