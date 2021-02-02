Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.79 million.Ichor also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.64-0.76 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. 344,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,428. The company has a market capitalization of $935.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

