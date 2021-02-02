ICICI Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 11,894 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,447% compared to the average volume of 467 call options.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

