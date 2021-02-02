Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.23

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 295628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$24.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Barnett sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,493.75.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

