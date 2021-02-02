Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Up 10.8%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $17.50. 427,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 977,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 9.82% of Ideal Power worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

