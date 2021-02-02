IDEX (IDEX) Price Up 67% Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. IDEX has a market capitalization of $42.33 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 67% higher against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.19 or 0.00831275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.47 or 0.04683942 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00034759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00019817 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,237,184 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.