IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $520.99

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $520.99 and last traded at $517.68, with a volume of 5543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.97 and a 200 day moving average of $427.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,133 shares of company stock valued at $42,121,397. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

