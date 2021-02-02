iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.17. Approximately 8,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.88 million and a P/E ratio of -224.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.34.

About iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers reversible bra, bandeaux bra, and breast lift product under the Maidenform brand through retailers, online distributors, and specialty boutiques; and apparel accessories.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.