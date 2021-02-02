IG Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IGACU) Trading 1.7% Higher

IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.31. 14,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 62,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98.

IG Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

