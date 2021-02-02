IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 315.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGIFF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

IGIFF stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. 690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.7245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.76%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

