Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.76.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,802. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.