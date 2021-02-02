ImageCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $140,875.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $222,309.50 and approximately $140,875.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,850,393 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

