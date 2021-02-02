IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Trading Down 0.9%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.90. 112,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 251,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $124,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at $134,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 93,653 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

