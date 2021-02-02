imbrex (REX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $129.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $118,099.08 and approximately $129.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00825109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.94 or 0.04877400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014671 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars.

