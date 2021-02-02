Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.35.

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $19.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. 265,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.80. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,792,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

