Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.30, but opened at $29.95. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Immunovant shares last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 159,341 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMVT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

