Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Up 1.8%

Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.67. Approximately 4,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOMN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter.

