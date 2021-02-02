Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.68

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.66. Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 48,062 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.68. The company has a market cap of C$551.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

