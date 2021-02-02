Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Up 5.7%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.63 and last traded at $103.14. Approximately 314,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 608,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $1,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $5,386,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,927,143 shares of company stock valued at $140,473,355.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

