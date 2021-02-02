Incyte (INCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

