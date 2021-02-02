indaHash (IDH) Market Cap Hits $2.98 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One indaHash token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, indaHash has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. indaHash has a market cap of $2.98 million and $3,443.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00837136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.22 or 0.04806820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014678 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash is a token. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

