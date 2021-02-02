India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) Shares Gap Up to $86.40

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.40, but opened at $89.80. India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) shares last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 146,861 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £97.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.72.

Get India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick Firth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,500 ($26,783.38).

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.