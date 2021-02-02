Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Shares Down 2.3%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFSUF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.