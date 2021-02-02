Ink Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $378,697.20 and $50,369.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00141765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

