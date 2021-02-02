Ink Trading 33.5% Higher Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $348,609.71 and $56,122.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00149931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00261064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00065616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037548 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

